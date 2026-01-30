THREE footballing legends will be attending the official celebration to mark the reopening of Jewson St Austell is set to take place on Friday, February 6.
Celebrity guests Peter Reid, Jimmy Bullard and Nigel Martyn will be present at the newly-refurbished branch, where they will be competing against guests in a series of sporting challenges.
Local comedian Johnny Cowling will be hosting a Q&A, while the event will offer complimentary food and drink stalls, live entertainment and supplier demos throughout the morning.
The Dulux dog will also be attending, representing the British paint brand alongside other suppliers.
Steve Wickett, branch manager at Jewson St Austell, said: “We are thrilled to reveal the celebrity line-up for our launch event on February 6, where we look forward to welcoming new customers and seeing plenty of familiar faces to celebrate this milestone for St Austell.
“It is the perfect time to visit the branch and see what’s new, as well as the chance to meet the legendary Peter Reid, Jimmy Bullard and Nigel Martyn.
“There’s no need to register to attend, just turn up on the day when the branch opens from 7am where our friendly, expert team is on hand to meet you and show you around the new branch of the future.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.