IT could be a long and frustrating wait for residents of Park House flats in St Austell after it was revealed it could take up to three months to repair the broken lifts that were damaged by recent storms.
Park House, which has been managed by Ocean Housing since 2000, is home to many elderly and disabled residents who are reliant on the two lifts being functional.
Ocean reportedly contacted residents to inform them the broken lifts at the 11-story building could take around 10 to 12 weeks to fix, but by way of compensation they would be offering each household £100 in supermarket vouchers.
Roofing material came off the top of a lift shaft at the tower block during Storm Goretti, allowing water ingress which caused the lifts to be put out of service, presenting significant problems for some residents.
Ocean confirmed that new custom control panels will need to be installed. In an email to residents, a spokesperson said: “New panels will need to be custom made and that will take 10 to 12 weeks.
“I realise this will be a serious inconvenience for some of you and we are doing all we can to make sure that the delivery time is as short pas possible. This includes sourcing the parts that will be needed.
“Whilst the damage to the roof, and the impact on the lifts, was beyond our control, we will shortly be giving each household living at Park House £100 supermarket voucher as a goodwill gesture. I hope this will help go some way to making up for any inconvenience you have and may experience.”
Work on the roof that covers the lift, which also needs repairing, is planned to start on Monday, February 2, and is expected to take between seven to 10 days.
Ocean Housing have been contacted for further comment.
