BOARDMASTERS have announced that Lily Allen will be its third and final headliner for 2026.
Lily Allen, who will be performing on Saturday, August 8, is considered one of the UK's most culturally defining pop artists with an era-defining catalogue, sharp songwriting skills and undeniable star power.
Just nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Pop Act’ at this year’s BRIT Awards, this adds to 10 nominations over her career, including one win.
Joining previously announced headliners FatboySlim and Kasabian, as well as one of UK rap’s most compelling voices Loyle Carner, she arrives fresh from the release of her critically acclaimed 2025 and now BRIT nominated album ‘West End Girl’ which she will be performing in full from the Cornish coast.
The record marks a bold new chapter with sharp, reflective and unapologetically honest storytelling, razor-edged observation and plenty of emotional depth.
Continuing the second wave additions, Boardmasters have confirmed that Joy Crookes is set to bring her unmistakable soul and lyrical weight back to the coast.
Rising indie talent, Mercury Prize nominee and this year’s BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Jacob Alon also brings their confident, vulnerable and confessional style fresh off the back of 2025’s critically acclaimed album, ‘In Limerence’.
Meanwhile, Lucy Spraggan and Beans on Toast are set to represent the best of UK folk-pop and acoustic, each known for deeply personal songwriting. Fleetmac Wood will be delivering their globally celebrated DJ collective, hoping to transform the cliffs into a sun-drenched, open-air dancefloor.
On the heavier end of the spectrum, electronic tastemakers Hamdi, Sicaria, Lens and Gotham B2B Deekz are amongst those set to bring late-night bass and club energy, while Charlie Boon returns to his home county for a special b2b with BBC Radio 1’s Sarah Story.
Sprinkled across the weekend, new-generation pop and alternative voices including Rose Gray, Etta Marcus, Charlotte Plank, Holysseus Fly, and Chloe Qisha are just some of spotlighting artists that will be performing.
Elsewhere, the lineup stretches into indie, experimental and genre-blurring territory with Old Mervs, Dirty Nice, Good Health Good Wealth and Oh My God! It’s The Church, plus more.
Tickets for the event are on general sale at boardmasters.com.
