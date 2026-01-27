VISITORS to Saltash Studios can discover the best of local creativity at the first Made with Love Makers Markets event of 2026.
On Saturday, February 21 (10am to 3pm), the public can browse a carefully curated selection of hand-made gifts, that is all crafted by talented creatives and producers.
The market, which celebrates originality and quality, sees every stall chosen with care, and every maker brings something truly unique.
The event champions locally made and designed products including homewares, food, crafts, clothes, upcycled items, tools, arts, crafts and more.
Future markets will be taking place on March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20, with further market dates to be released. All events begin at 10am.
For more information, visit: saltashstudios.org/markets/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.