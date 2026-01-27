AN annual event to celebrate St Piran’s weekend will be taking place at Calstock Arts in March.
The Countrymen will be returning to the Old Chapel with their ‘Cornish Folk Rock Harmony’ on Sunday, March 6.
It’s difficult to find a musical genre that would fully describe The Countrymen, but Folk Rock Harmony comes close. A five-piece band featuring tight four-part vocal harmony and strong instrumentation, their style has been likened to Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.
For this concert tour, they are joined by keyboard player and accordionist, Rob Strike making this a rare opportunity to see The Countrymen as a six-piece.
Primarily performing original songs and their own arrangements of lesser-known contemporary folk, the band’s lyrical inspiration is drawn from life in Cornwall, the demise of local industries and other rural issues that resonate throughout the country. The Countrymen are accomplished performers, engaging the audience with light-hearted banter and back-stories to their songs.
The Countrymen perform up to 50 live gigs per year including spring and autumn concert tours, festivals and other folk events. These have previously included Little Orchard Festival, Rock Oyster Festival, Falmouth International Sea Shanty Festival and Bridport Folk Festival which they headlined last year for the second time.
In 2026, they will be returning to Bie Diap in The Netherlands, one of Europe’s largest folk and sea-song festivals and in September, they will be touring in the USA with several dates around the Mid-West.
To date, the band have released two albums, Trees on the Hill and The River Rolls On. They are currently working on a third album to be released in the first half of 2026.
To book tickets, visit: https://calstockarts.org/event/6-march-the-countrymen-1930/
