RARE-BREED farm animal encounters and extended opening for a new rollerskate rink will be coming to The Lost Gardens of Heligan this February half-term (February 14 to 22).
Home Farm February will be part of Heligan’s revolutionary Free Range Pricing experiment, which means that anyone visiting before the end of February (2026) can pay whatever they can afford for admission.
Heligan’s Home Farm, the garden’s beacon of regenerative farming practices and showcase for rare breed animals, is brimming with life this February.
Visitors will be able to meet new Tamworth piglets, pregnant Whitefaced Woodland and Hebridean ewes, playful Golden Guernsey goats, Bourbon Red turkeys and Heligan’s much-loved donkeys.
The animals will be out and about in the Home Farm paddocks and will take part in a daily programme of talks and activities. Visitors can have a go at grooming the goats, feeding the sheep, getting close to the poultry and learning from Heligan’s expert farm team during pig-themed question time sessions.
Other activities include horse tail-braiding, an egg display and the opportunity to try “carding” wool – the process of cleaning and detangling wool to prepare it for spinning.
Neon Jungle, the new covered Heligan rollerskate rink with a colourful, retrofuturist vibe and its own crumpet café, will be open every day during February half-term.
The design of the rink has been inspired by the restoration of the Lost Gardens and evokes feelings of lostness and the spirit of adventure. Skaters are accompanied by an expertly curated playlist of retro hits and future classics.
For more information or to book tickets, visit www.heligan.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.