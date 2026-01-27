CORNWALL’S library users will be in with a chance of winning prizes such as cinema tickets, pasties and day trips as part of a new loyalty scheme.
The scheme, which is open to children and adults, aims to encourage people to visit Cornwall’s libraries all year round.
Anyone can pick up a loyalty card from their local library and collect stamps to be in with a chance of winning fabulous prizes.
After collecting six stamps, they’ll be entered into the monthly draw.
Stamps are given out for borrowing books, attending events or activities, such as Lego Club or Knit and Natter, or using a library computer.
Prizes include free entry to family attractions, bakery vouchers, a rock-climbing session, swimming passes and cinema tickets.
Every year thousands of children across Cornwall take part in the Summer Reading Challenge but when the challenge ends, the number of people visiting Cornwall’s libraries drops.
Less than half of the 8,000 children who took part in the challenge in 2024 continued using the library throughout the rest of the year. The Library Loyalty Card aims to keep the excitement going all year round.
Andrew Varker, Young Person’s Library Service co-ordinator for Cornwall Libraries, said: “We see so much enthusiasm every summer with the Reading Challenge.
“We want to build on that momentum and show people that the library is full of free things to enjoy all year — from books and online resources to clubs, events and friendly spaces.”
Councillor Sarah Preece, cabinet member with responsibility for libraries at Cornwall Council, said: “We are very grateful to the local businesses and organisations who have supported this initiative and generously donated prizes.
“We hope the loyalty card scheme will encourage people to discover everything Cornwall’s libraries offer throughout the year - from books, audiobooks and online, digital resources to clubs, workshops and community events.”
See more information about the Library Loyalty Card scheme on the Cornwall Council website.
The following prizes are available to win with Cornwall Libraries’ Loyalty Card scheme:
• Family day tickets to National Trust Properties (Excluding Stonehenge and St Michael’s Mount)
• Day tickets to Newquay Aquarium
• Free day passes to Tide indoor climbing centres
• Gift vouchers for Malcolm Barnecutt bakery
• Day passes for Camel Creek
• Swim and Gym passes at GLL leisure centres
• Free swim vouchers for Carn Brea Leisure centre
• Free cinema tickets for Merlin Cinemas
• Free day tickets to the National Maritime Museum
• Free surf lessons at Freewave Surf Academy, Bude
• Free passes to Monster Slip and Slide, Bude
• Free coasteering passes for Adventure International
