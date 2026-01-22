PLANS to open a new Burger King outlet in Liskeard have been met with opposition from town councillors, who say the development could harm the town centre and worsen traffic problems.
The proposal, submitted by Motor Fuel Group, was considered by Liskeard Town Council’s planning committee and sought permission to install a single-storey “food to go” pod at the Morrisons petrol filling station on Plymouth Road.
According to supporting documents lodged on the Cornwall Council planning portal by property consultancy Motion, the proposed unit would operate as an ancillary facility to the existing petrol station and Morrisons superstore.
The applicant argues it is primarily intended to serve customers already using the forecourt or visiting the supermarket, rather than acting as a standalone destination attracting significant new footfall.
The site currently includes 12 petrol pumps, a car wash and a sales building, accessed via an internal road. The plans include the construction of the food pod, eight parking spaces and a delivery bay, as well as four additional spaces near the sales building. Existing above-ground fuel infrastructure would be relocated within the site.
However, councillors raised strong concerns and unanimously resolved to object to the application.
They said: “The council object to the application under policy TC1B of the Liskeard Neighbourhood Development Plan as it would impact on the vitality and viability of the town centre and the likely increase in the number of vacant properties in the primary retail area.
“The development may give rise to an increase in car journeys and is not easily accessible for pedestrians. Furthermore, it may cause conflict with traffic accessing the filling station and create back-ups.”
A similar Motor Fuel Group-operated Burger King already exists at the company’s Treloggan Road site in Newquay.
The council’s objection will now be considered by Cornwall Council planners, who will make the final decision.
