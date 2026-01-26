New presenter in the hot seat
Alex has spent the last week getting to grips with the studio tech ahead of his debut when we get to 'Feel the Vibes' LIVE and video-streamed from the hot seat.
As a local community radio station, it is important to us that we have a variety of shows and a good representation of ages and musical styles and we think Alex will be a valuable member if the team.
Looe Skate Park crowdfunding
On Wednesday, January 7, Liskeard and Looe Radio presenter Mike Allsopp was a guest at the launch of the 'Crowdfunding Page' for the Edwina Hannaford 'Wheeled Sports Facility' aka Looe Skate Park, held at The Millpool Centre and chaired by the town’s mayor, Cllr Stephen Remington, and Looe Development Trust Trustee, Kim Spencer. The evening was well attended with a good measure of enthusiasm for the long-awaited skatepark.
As a follow-up to the launch Kim joined Mike in the studio the following Tuesday to discuss the background to the project.
The skate park is named in memory of Looe's late mayor, Edwina Hannaford who spent many years pushing for the facility and who sadly did not see the project come to the development stages it is now at.
Kim explained that whilst over the years many 'potential' locations had been identified, they always fell short for one reason or another.
Kim continued that the current location, at the far end of The Millpool Car Park, has been secured by agreement to lease, with the appropriate planning permission, though she says they are in an 'all or nothing' situation now, adding that.if it doesn’t happen there it won't happen at all!
Cornwall Council have re-lined the car park spaces to ensure no loss of capacity whilst releasing the space needed to create the long-awaited, and much-needed, facility.
Kim further explained that the cost of the Skate Park currently sits at £300,000 which will need to be raised within the next twelve months, £35,000 of that has to be found by local donations and fundraising, hence the page launch, the remainder by grant applications.
Liskeard Traders’ Association Masquerade Ball
As the 2026 event season opens the first entry in the The Liskeard Traders Association diary is our Masquerade Ball being hosted at Moghhe in early spring.
We are excited to offer a glamorous evening of entertainment and music plus a great opportunity to dress to impress in true masquerade style in an equally stylish new events venue.
Tickets will be limited and will include a wait-on service two-course dinner plus buffet dessert, a professional photographer and, of course, the evenings' entertainment.
Liskeard and Looe Radio will be providing the music and commentary with a live vocal performance courtesy of the talented local artist Alysha Vine.
