AN application to build 175 new homes in a Clay Country village has been approved by Cornwall planners.
The Vistry Group has been given permission for the Bre Treggarek development on land off Edgcumbe Road in Roche. The development will include 44 “affordable” properties.
The detailed application for the site was submitted in February 2023 after outline planning permission had been granted in 2021.
The plan includes the provision of vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access onto Edgcumbe Road and Harmony Road, alongside public open space, a children’s play area, allotments, sustainable urban drainage systems, hard and soft landscaping. and associated infrastructure.
The properties will be made up of 14 one‐bedroom homes, 50 two‐bedroom homess, 94 three‐bed homes and 17 four‐bedroom homes.
