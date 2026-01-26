THE multi-million-pound transformation of the campus at Cornwall College St Austell is continuing.
The project, hailed as a game-changer for St Austell by college principal Rob Bosworth, is backed by the government’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund.
Cornwall College St Austell is one of just 16 colleges across England selected for this investment which is aimed at rebuilding and modernising college estates to better meet the needs of students and the wider community.
The official ground-breaking for the project took place last spring and recent aerial photographs taken by St Austell photographer Paul Williams show how new buildings are taking shape.
Construction work is being undertaken in carefully-planned phases which are designed to keep disruption to students and staff to a minimum.
