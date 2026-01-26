THRILL seekers are being given the opportunity to put on a parachute to raise funds for charity.
Skydives are being staged at Perranporth Airfield in aid of Children’s Hospice South West.
People can either choose their own date to take to the skies or can join the charity on one of its two dates on either Saturday, May 23 or Saturday, September 12.
The charity skydives raised £20,000 for Children’s Hospice South West last year.
The event places request a £50 non-refundable deposit and a minimum sponsorship of £400, which includes the cost of the skydive itself.
Kiley Pearce, the events fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: “This is a perfect way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, retirement or any special occasion, while also raising vital funds for babies, children and young people living with life-limiting conditions, and their families.
“You’ll be jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet and free falling at 120mph in a tandem skydive, which makes for a thrilling personal challenge, but also something incredible to do for Little Harbour, your local children’s hospice in Cornwall.”
Little Harbour supports over 110 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through hospice days and stays, as well as home visits and virtual support. It costs around £4 million a year to run Little Harbour which relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.
To find out more information and to sign up for a skydive, visit chsw.org.uk/skydive
