AN evening of short films showcasing the unique temperate rainforests of Devon and Cornwall will be taking place on Friday, February 27 at Liskeard’s Sterts Theatre.
The public are invited to join 99p Films and the Woodland Trust for a powerful and thought-provoking evening, exploring one of the UK’s forgotten forests – the temperate rainforests.
This unique social cinema experience hopes to take audiences deep into these lush, ancient woodlands through a series of stunning short films, sparking conversation and connection around their beauty, importance, and urgent need for restoration.
Joining the event is Sam Manning from the Woodland Trust, who will be sharing his expertise and insights into the ongoing restoration of our local temperate rainforests.
The social cinema evening will follow the 99p Films model: Breathe – Watch – Discuss – Eat; bringing the community together to watch stunning documentaries, before opening up the room to sharing discussions and tasty food.
The selection of short films that will be shown:
- The Hidden Biodiversity of Our Rainforests: A film discovering the astonishing species that thrive in these rare, mist-laden forests - home to an incredible variety of plants, fungi, and wildlife found nowhere else in the UK.
- Saving the Forgotten Forests: Following the inspiring work of The Woodland Trust as they work to protect and restore these vanishing ecosystems, bringing them back from the brink of being lost forever.
- Floods, Forests & Natural Solutions: Uncovering the critical role that temperate rainforests play in natural flood management, acting as nature’s sponge in a world of increasing extreme weather.
- Beavers & Rewilding – Nature’s Ecosystem Engineers: Stepping into the world of beavers, whose reintroduction to the UK is reshaping landscapes, restoring waterways, and proving that nature knows best when it comes to conservation.
Tickets are available at 99pfilms.com
