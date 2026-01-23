A magical time will be had at the Liskeard Public Hall where the talented Liskeard Lions will be putting on a spectacular performance of the classic tale, Wizard of Oz.
The community of Liskeard can look forward to being treated to a magical pantomime which will be full of laughs, songs and fun for all the family.
The audience can get ready to follow Dorothy down the yellow brick road, meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, and see if they can defeat the Wicked Witch of the West.
Performances take place from Thursday, February 5 to Saturday, February 7. The Liskeard Lions are a dynamic and community-focused group dedicated to making a positive impact in the town.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/liskeard-lions-performs-wizard-of-oz-tickets-1389797865829
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.