Liskeard
Arts Society Liskeard
What do Christmas tunes, British Rail’s Double arrow symbol and Spanish Art in the age of Velazquez have in common? The answer is that each features in the Arts Society Liskeard (ASL) 2026 programme of outstanding illustrated talks.
This year, ten different talks on a range of different topics will be delivered by internationally acclaimed speakers, each as expert in their cultural field as they are brilliant as a communicator, and promising an entertaining as well as an educational evening out.
It’s not just the visual arts that are featured in the eclectic lecture programme, but subjects designed to whet the appetites of anyone interested in culture in the broadest sense. For instance, one lecturer will be talking about how John Singer Sargent “fashioned” his world and another explaining why Scadinavian Modern design became so popular. Members and guests can always rely on a friendly reception and are never likely to be afflicted by the dry and high brow analysis so often associated with the academic world. Instead, they should be treated to illuminating stories and personal anecdotes from personalities who are passionate about their subject, and as accessible as they are knowledgeable.
The next talk (on February 10) is a case in point. In The Big Three in Florence, lecturer Antonia Gatward-Cevizli will explore the early 16th century rivalry between Leonardo da Vinci (Mona Lisa, etcetera) and Michelangelo (David, etcetera) and the impact their work had on the young Raphael and his serene Madonnas.
“We have a very varied lecture programme, and in addition we are hoping to put on a good number of visits, Discovery Days, social events and get togethers this year” says Ian Tunbridge, Chair of Liskeard Arts. “The Arts Society has over 350 member societies in the UK and overseas and 90,000 individual members worldwide. Our Liskeard membership and visitor numbers grew in 2025 and we are hoping to encourage more people to give us a try in 2026.”
Discovery Days (normally held twice a year) look at a subject in greater depth than is possible in an illustrated talk and allow participants to consider and discuss original material with an expert. Some involve more of a practical element and others include visits to enhance the speaker's talk. The next Discovery Day (£34.50 on Monday, March 23, at Liskeard Public Hall) will be When England Had Scarcely Begun: Sutton Hoo and the Lindisfarne Gospels. Expert Mark Cottle (born on the Isles of Scilly) will provide remarkable insights into 7th century England by delving into the Staffordshire Hoard and one of the most impressive works of art of the whole medieval period.
ASL members can also help develop the arts for young and disadvantaged people and community groups in the area and take part in voluntary work. This includes working in historic buildings and recording churches and their contents, currently underway at St Mary's and St Julian's Church, Maker.
When member Glenys Logan was told that help was needed at the church in Maker, she wanted to know what church recording was before she volunteered to do it. “It was curiosity that made me go for it,” she says. “I found I could work in the library and that there were loads of things to read. I knew I’d find that interesting, so I said ‘yes, that’s great’ and now the whole thing’s captured me.”
Once a week Glenys joins eight or so others and enjoys a couple of hours trawling through registers of kneelers (157 individually designed cushions that people used to pray on) and identifying sometimes fascinating dedications in hymn books, bibles, visitor books and more.
“To me there can be so much to discover from just one little book,” says Glenys. “It’s made me think about the people who used to go to this Church when church would have been the high point of their week and I’ve found out about the people who used to work there by looking at the register of kneelers. The Edgcumbes and others donated money to purchase kits needed to make the kneelers and I’ve found out all about who put the money up and who did the work. There are all sorts of different designs reflecting the jobs and interests of different donors. Some were farmers, some connected with the war, and so on. There’s so much to learn from the kneelers, let alone anything else.”
Full details of the Arts Society Liskeard: www.liskeardartssociety.org.uk
South Hill
St Sampson’s Church
After four years of fundraising, a significant milestone was reached on Sunday, January 18, when the bells officially marked their return by calling the people of South Hill to church once again.
The ring of five bells at St Sampson’s Church comprises four cast in 1698 by John Pennington and John Stadler, and a tenor bell cast in 1831 by William and Charles Pannell.
The bells have not been heard for more than 50 years and locals are thrilled that they are once more ringing out. A crowd welcomed the bells back on Monday, January 12, as they arrived by lorry from Taylors Bell Foundry in Loughborough.
The lorry driver remarked: “There was a certain amount of pressure as I unloaded them. I don’t normally have an audience for my deliveries.”
Among the onlookers were local children, whose great-grandparents would have once heard these same bells, and they watched in awe.
The following day, Tuesday, January 13, around 50 people visited the church to view the bells and witness this moment in their community’s history. The challenging task of reinstalling the bells began, requiring the bells to be hauled up the church’s awkward access tower.
Bell hangers from Taylors Bell Foundry, supported by a group of enthusiastic volunteers, worked together to manoeuvre the bells through three unaligned hatches across the tower’s three platforms. Their efforts culminated on Friday, January 16, when the bells rang out for the first time in decades.
Thanks to the generous support of grant funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Church Care, Aurelius Trust, The Elmgrant Trust, The Sharpe Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation, individual donors, local fundraisers, and fundraising events, the target of £30,000 was reached. This collective effort has made it possible for the bells to return and once again be part of South Hill’s heritage.
Trematon
Trematon WI
On a cold December night ladies from Trematon WI arrived for their Christmas Party Night. Welcomed by President Pauline Newman there followed wonderful selection of home cooked hot and cold delights to enjoy.
Tables decorated with crackers and drinks looked very festive, and a large sack of secret santa gifts were distributed by Marcia Alexander and Pauline Newman.
Several games of Play your Cards Right were played organised By Margaret Temple with Hot competition between the teams.
After a rendering of Christmas Carols, and a distribution of Christmas Cake to take home everyone went home feeling very festive.
Competitions : Christmas Table Decoration Joint 1st Pam Potterton and Jane Smith 2nd Angela Webber 3rd Hilary Greene
A lovely selection of Raffle prizes were won by Mary Grant, Heather Kitt, Jane Smith,Diane Shann,Pauline Newman, Marcia Alexander, Yvonne Hope, Joy Crump and Kay Russell.
Next Ladies that Lunch will meet up on January 12, at Tamar View Garden Centre 12 noon.
Next Meeting of WI will be on the January 20, at 7pm at Saltash Baptist Church where we will have a games night and discuss resolutions for 2026
New Members are always welcome, come and join us we are a Saltash Based fun group.
Contact Pam Potterton Secretary for details 07732394192 or follow us on Facebook under Trematon WI.
St Cleer
Church
Cleerway Community Church meets at the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer, PL14 5EA. Breakfast is available from 9.45am and can include cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour.
Everyone is welcome to join with us. Find us on Facebook or www.cleerway.org.uk
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
There will be Sunday service by the members of the congregation at 10am on January 25.
St Ive
Village hall
The next United Service, to be held at St Ive Village Hall, will take place on Sunday, January 25, starting at 10.30am.
This will be the Covenant Service, and led by Rev Start Reed. At the close of the service. Tea/coffee/biscuits will be served. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
The meeting planed for the Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild, due on Monday, January 5, was postponed, due to the wintery weather. Should have been a talk given by Jeremy Gist on the work of The Soup Run.
The next meeting will be on Monday, March 2.
Comments
