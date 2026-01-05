“To me there can be so much to discover from just one little book,” says Glenys. “It’s made me think about the people who used to go to this Church when church would have been the high point of their week and I’ve found out about the people who used to work there by looking at the register of kneelers. The Edgcumbes and others donated money to purchase kits needed to make the kneelers and I’ve found out all about who put the money up and who did the work. There are all sorts of different designs reflecting the jobs and interests of different donors. Some were farmers, some connected with the war, and so on. There’s so much to learn from the kneelers, let alone anything else.”