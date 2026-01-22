“I remember being the first to speak Cornish in Parliament with my opening remarks in my maiden speech in May 1997. It caused quite a stir then. But now it’s considered a norm. I was then proud to introduce the Cornish oath when swearing in to the 2005 Parliament, but now it’s used by all our MPs, and with pride. Though fluent speakers are few, that doesn’t undermine the significance of this important further recognition.