A spokesperson said: “It has been brought to our attention that the funwithhumphrey website link printed in editions of the Humphrey book series now leads to a malicious website. This website is not in any way associated with Faber or the author Betty Birney. The author has been made aware of this distressing news.Please note that the site appears to link to a range of different websites, which change each time the link is refreshed. The site is being flagged as suspicious by various online security services. We haven’t received reports that it links to explicit adult content.