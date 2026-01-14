PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Cleaning company seeks licence for vehicle
ACF Cleaning Ltd, which trades as ACF Cleaning Ltd at Unit 25, Trevol Business Park, Torpoint, PL11 2TB wishes to amend its licence to keep an additional goods vehicle at its operating centre at the same address as its trading location.
Anyone wishing to make representations related to this application, particularly owners or occupiers of land or buildings near the operating centre and might be impacted are invited to send representations to both the applicant at their trading address and the traffic commissioner within 21 days of January 14.
More details on this application can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Road closures
POLBATHIC: Repairs are required to a leaking stop tap at a location in Polbathic, leading to an imminent two-day road closure.
Cornwall Council has given notice of its intention to make an order prohibiting traffic from using the road from Polbathic Post Office to Prospect House, Polbathic between the dates of February 3 to 5 in order to allow South West Water to carry out the necessary repairs.
CALSTOCK: Eric Road in Calstock is set for a closure in early February to enable repairs to a com-pipe leak to be undertaken.
It is set to take place between February 9 and 11 with the closure in force for 24 hours a day for the duration of the dates listed.
CALLINGTON: Frogwell Road in Callington is set for a one-day road closure on February 3 in order to enable cabling works to take place.
The road will be closed between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm with the closure between the properties known as Frogwell Mill and Turnpike Cottage.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.