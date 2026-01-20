A YOUNG Royal Navy recruit training in Cornwall has made waves at HMS Raleigh, completing his initial naval training with top honours and continuing a remarkable family legacy rooted in the service.
Ethan Wain, 18, has passed out of Phase One training at the Torpoint-based establishment, standing out among his peers by being named best overall recruit of his intake. His achievements have earned him two prestigious awards, marking him as one of the most promising young sailors to train at the Cornish base in recent years.
Ethan was awarded the ‘Captain’s Prize’ by Commanding Officer of HMS Raleigh, Captain Jeremy Ussher, for overall excellence during training, alongside the Taylor Trophy, presented by Physical Training Instructors to recognise the most improved recruit.
In addition, he was selected as Class Leader, a role that reflects his leadership, resilience and ability to support those around him during the demanding ten-week course.
HMS Raleigh, long regarded as the Royal Navy’s gateway to service life, has been the setting for Ethan’s transformation from civilian to sailor. The rigorous programme pushes recruits physically and mentally, testing their teamwork, discipline and determination – qualities Ethan embraced from day one.
Although he hails from Plymouth, Ethan says training in Cornwall gave the experience a unique edge. Exercises across Dartmoor, often in punishing weather, were among the most challenging moments of the course.
“Those were the moments that really shaped us as a team,” Ethan said. “You learn a lot about yourself and the people beside you.”
Fitness has always been central to Ethan’s life. From an early age, he spent time in the gym with his father, sparking a passion that followed him through school and into competitive sport. While studying A Levels at Plympton Academy, he began to seriously consider a career in the Royal Navy—a decision deeply influenced by family history.
Both of Ethan’s parents, Scott and Charleine Wain, served as physical training instructors, passing out from HMS Raleigh in 1990 and 2001 respectively. For them, seeing their son train at the same Cornish base where their own naval careers began has been especially meaningful.
Charleine described the moment as “full circle,” explaining that she and Scott first met at HMS Raleigh while training recruits.
“To now see Ethan joining the Navy, and following the same PTI path, feels incredibly surreal,” she said. “We couldn’t be prouder.”
During training, Ethan particularly enjoyed the camaraderie of life at Raleigh, from damage control exercises to the assault course, praising the realism and team focus of the programme. While the lack of sleep and the precision required for ceremonial drill came as a surprise, he embraced every challenge.
Ethan will soon return to HMS Raleigh for further training before moving into the physical training branch. His ambition is to motivate others, just as his parents once did on the parade ground in Cornwall.
For those considering following in his footsteps, his advice is clear: “Do it. You never know until you try. The Navy opens doors – and once you join, you’re part of the family.”
