CORNWALL’S neighbourhood policing teams have welcomed a new leader, Inspector Jamie Musgrove, who brings a 14-year background in policing to a more public-facing role in the community.
Inspector Musgrove, who has lived locally for 13 years and served with the force for 25, joins the teams covering Liskeard, Looe, Torpoint and Saltash. He takes over from former neighbourhood Inspector Ned Bowie and is determined to build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessor.
“It is clear to see the positive changes driven by Ned and his team to date to improve public safety,” Insp Musgrove said. “I am extremely grateful to be joining a team of dedicated officers and will continue to support this fantastic work.”
Insp Musgrove emphasised that his core mission remains the same: keeping communities safe and preventing crime before it happens. Drawing on his extensive experience, he said he understands how offenders operate and is eager to apply these insights to frontline policing.
“My time in policing has given me a unique insight into the tactics offenders use and how we can adapt our approaches to effectively disrupt criminality,” he explained. “I am keen to bring this perspective into my new role, helping to build on the fantastic work already being carried out by the neighbourhood teams.”
Insp Musgrove outlined his key priorities, highlighting a focus on antisocial behaviour (ASB), retail crime, and drug-related activity. He pledged his teams will maintain a strong street presence, engaging with residents and taking decisive action against those who harm the community.
“A vital part of our response to community concerns around ASB and crime relies on the public reporting what they see,” he said. “As a local resident myself, I’m committed to ensuring a safer community for all. I want to encourage anyone who has information about illegal activity, witnesses a crime, or is a victim to report it to us. Your information is key in helping us take robust and targeted action.”
In a direct message to offenders, Insp Musgrove sent a clear warning: “We will use a range of tried and tested methods to identify you. You will be arrested, and any opportunity we have, you will be put before the courts.”
Neighbourhood teams play a crucial role in maintaining public safety, carrying out high-visibility foot patrols, addressing community concerns such as antisocial behaviour, and leading interventions aimed at preventing crime. Insp Musgrove is committed to keeping these efforts at the heart of his leadership.
“Whilst my role looks very different now, the core of what I do remains the same – keeping everyone in our communities safe and preventing crime from happening in the first place,” he said.
Residents can learn more about their local neighbourhood officers and the work being carried out in their area by visiting the Devon and Cornwall Police website at the ‘what’s happening in your area’ section.
Insp Musgrove says he’s poised to lead Cornwall’s neighbourhood teams in tackling crime, antisocial behaviour and other threats to public safety.
