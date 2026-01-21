RESIDENTS and motorists across mid and east Cornwall are being urged to remain vigilant as flooding becomes increasingly likely following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.
The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for several coastal and river areas, warning that flooding is possible around high tide on Wednesday morning and evening, particularly two hours either side of peak levels.
Forecasters expect a combination of high tides, strong south-easterly winds and large waves to increase the risk of tidal over-topping. The predicted total high tide level is 2.7 metres above Ordnance Datum, with sea levels expected to reach around 0.6 metres above normal tide table predictions. Offshore wave heights of approximately 2.9 metres and force-7 winds are also forecast, raising concerns for exposed coastal locations.
There is a risk of flooding to quaysides, harbours, low-lying land, coastal roads and car parks. Communities within the flood alert area from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head could be affected, including Coverack, the tidal Helford Estuary, Falmouth, St Mawes, Gorran Haven, Portmellon, Mevagissey, Pentewan and Par.
Inland, rising river levels caused by sustained heavy rain may also lead to flooding. Low-lying land and roads close to rivers are considered most at risk, particularly across the Rame Peninsula and in and around Callington, Saltash, Rilla Mill, Pillaton and Landrake.
The Environment Agency said it is closely monitoring conditions and will continue to update flood warnings as the situation develops. Residents and motorists are advised to take extra care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
