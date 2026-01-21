Forecasters expect a combination of high tides, strong south-easterly winds and large waves to increase the risk of tidal over-topping. The predicted total high tide level is 2.7 metres above Ordnance Datum, with sea levels expected to reach around 0.6 metres above normal tide table predictions. Offshore wave heights of approximately 2.9 metres and force-7 winds are also forecast, raising concerns for exposed coastal locations.