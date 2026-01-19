NORTH London quartet Wolf Alice will play in front of the iconic Eden Project Biomes on Tuesday, June 16.
The announcement follows a spectacular year for the band, which saw the release of the critically acclaimed number one album The Clearing, a show stopping performance at Glastonbury and a sold-out arena tour including two nights at the O2 in London.
The band, comprising of singer Ellie Rowsell, guitarist and Cornwall’s own Joff Oddie, drummer Joel Amey and bassist Theo Ellis are now firmly established as one of the biggest and most accomplished British guitar bands, with their music and lyrics capturing the hearts and minds of a generation.
Their upcoming Eden Session provides a rare opportunity to see this huge band in a special and intimate setting, they shared: “So excited to be playing down in Cornwall at the Eden Project this year! It’s one we’ve wanted to do for some time and in such a beautiful place.”
Wolf Alice’s powerful debut My Love Is Cool, featuring the Grammy-nominated single Moaning Lisa Smile, was released in June 2015 to critical acclaim and was nominated for that year’s Mercury Music Prize.
Success for the band only multiplied with the release of Visions of a Life in 2018, this time winning the Mercury Prize. NME listed the album at number two on its Albums of the Year and in 2019 declared it number 22 on their Best Albums of the Decade.
In 2021 the band released Blue Weekend, which earned them their first UK number one alongside a Brit Award for Best Group. It was also the best-selling album that year for independent record shops in the UK.
In August 2025, Wolf Alice released their latest body of work, The Clearing, which again debuted at the top of the UK Albums Chart and the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. The album was written in Seven Sisters and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney).
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: "Wolf Alice are one of the most exciting bands of their generation with music that feels powerful yet familiar. This is going to be a truly unforgettable night and continues to solidify this year’s Eden Sessions lineup as the best yet. What better way to celebrate the Eden Project turning 25 than by announcing one of Britain’s biggest bands for this special show!”
