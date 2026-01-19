AFTER what seems like an eternity, our new website is online in all its shiny black and gold glory.
Bearing in mind all that is said and done, we thought we’d introduce ourselves to the uninitiated.
About us
Established on January 7, 2011, we’ve been attempting to do radio to varying degrees of success for a fair while.
While not knowingly connected to any nationalised industries, NCB Radio – or North Cornwall Broadcasting to use its full name – is a small but punchy Cornwall based radio station that exists to share the love of music and Cornwall with the world. Well, sometimes it is probably just our mothers, sometimes quite literally (one of our presenters does a Christmas Day show at the insistence of his step mother) but bear with us here.
In a time where radio has never been less diverse in a media landscape increasingly dominated by algorithms, formulas and providing celebrity filled generic tat to the masses, NCB Radio is unashamedly unique.
We don’t tell our presenters what to play. Which is just as well, because they’d tell us to bog off. The only rules, universally agreed, is that we NEVER play Coldplay, U2 and a few others.
Instead, our presenters are free to raid whatever collection of music they have to play the music that you love, you forgot you loved and occasionally wish you’d forgotten. Singles, album tracks, vinyl or CD, it doesn’t matter provided it’s not on the banned list.
Our personal music collections are so vast that even now, we’re surprised with some of the records spun by our established schedule of presenters, many of whom have been part of NCB Radio for over a decade and who come from all walks of life from solicitors to school teachers, surveyors to journalists and postmen to pub managers.
As a result, NCB Radio is a place where you can hear a vast array of genres from alternative to metal, reggae to drum and bass, house to pop, rock to indie...and almost every other thing in between. And where the ‘conglomerates’ have celebrities, we have unashamed music lovers sharing their shows with you. Yes, you.
NCB Radio is increasingly getting actively involved in the communities it has been part of for 15 years. 2025 saw the team attend a number of events in Bodmin, including playing a key part in the Bodmin Town Council organised events in the summer.
These included highlights such as the Bodmin Feast, which saw our presenters provide the soundtrack to an event that brought together a vast smorgasbord of local food vendors with a hungry public.
We also provided the soundtrack to the highly successful ‘Fusion X’ event that saw a stunt team take over the skate park in the town. Plans for 2026 are in the pipeline, so watch this space. Not literally, there’s other excellent news here you should read before checking back.
