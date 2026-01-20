A KEY road in Looe is expected to reopen later today after emergency gas repair works.
Engineers from Wales & West Utilities have been working on St Martin’s Road to fix a gas leak beneath the carriageway.
The road was closed at its junction with Station Road to keep the public and workers safe, with a diversion put in place.
The leak has now been repaired and the site made safe. Crews are currently backfilling the excavated area, with the closure remaining in place while the new road surface sets.
Alex Fletcher, gas emergency service manager for Cornwall, said: “We are working in the St Martin’s Road area of Looe to fix a leak on a gas pipe running beneath the road.
“To keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, we have closed St Martin’s Road at its junction with Station Road. A diversion route is in place and will be clearly signposted.
“Our engineers have worked as safely and as quickly as possible to fix the leak and have made the area safe. We are now working to fill in the holes that we have dug and will need to keep the closure in place to give the new road surface time to set.
“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to reopen the road this evening (January 20). There has been no impact on local gas supplies.
“We’d like to thank the public for their patience while we made this repair. While we have fixed this leak, we would always ask that anyone who smells gas in their home, thinks they have a gas leak, or suspects carbon monoxide poisoning, to call us on 0800 111 999 and our engineers will be there to help, day or night.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.