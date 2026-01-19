AN apple-tree man and a mistletoe woman took part in a traditional wassail at an orchard in Cornwall.
The third Tywardreath and Par Wassail was organised by In Search of Tywardreath (ISOT), a local history and archaeology group.
Starting at the Ship Inn at Polmear, those attending were entertained by dancing and singing from the Tywardreath Morris and the Catseye group, before joining in with wassail songs for a good harvest.
Led by the apple-tree man and the mistletoe woman, the chants and songs were accompanied by a group of musicians. There was also a lively Cornish serpent dance, twisting around trees and the beer garden.
The musicians then led a procession up Tywardreath Hill into Polmear Orchard just as the sun began to set over Par Bay. Those taking part were welcomed with a blazing fire and mulled apple juice.
After more singing and chanting, a great noise was made by all present to drive away any ‘evil spirits’. A final serpent dance was led around the orchard before toast, dipped in cider, was hung on the trees.
Co-ordinator Dave Quorrell said: “The orchard is a magical little spot, hidden away and not widely known about with wonderful sweeping views out to sea.
“We were very grateful, as ever, to have the support of Jo Tagney (the mistletoe woman), who led the singing, as well as all the musicians, morris dancers and costumed participants such as the ‘Dartmoor Grey Mare’. This year we were also very lucky to avoid the dreadful storm of two days before and the Cornish mizzle that followed since!”
ISOT chair Helen Barden said: “Next year we would like to invite any other costumed characters to come and join us and help to make our annual wassail a memorable and productive occasion – we’re looking forward to a bumper crop of apples this autumn!”
