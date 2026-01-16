FOLLOWING a run of cinema screenings, the team behind The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay, winner of Best Adventure and Exploration Film at Kendal Mountain Festival, has announced an expanded programme of screenings across Cornwall and the UK.
Demand for the Cornish-made documentary has exceeded expectations, with early dates selling out prompting the addition of new venues, towns and cities. The extended run will include further filmmaker Q&As, special screenings for cinema clubs, and newly confirmed dates nationwide stretching into 2026.
The Kendal Mountain Festival has also confirmed that the film will feature as part of its official touring programme, visiting 10 cinemas across England, Scotland and Wales between February and May.
Shot over two years in the long-forgotten mines beneath the Cornish coastline, The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay is directed by filmmaker Dan Simpkins and follows a tight-knit group of underground explorers known as The Carbis Bay Crew. What begins as a portrait of a technically demanding and rarely witnessed pastime evolves into a deeply human story about friendship, purpose and resilience.
Craig May, film programmer and company director with Merlin Cinemas, said: “Cornwall consistently delivers remarkable creative talent, and we’re incredibly proud to help showcase it. With three screenings selling out within days, even faster than Avatar: Fire and Ash, the response has been nothing short of overwhelming. We’re now excited to be planning additional screenings across more of our locations in Cornwall and beyond.”
Reflecting on the film, Carbis Bay crew member Pat Moret said: “Every man and their dog has made an adventure film — many falling into the same adrenaline-fuelled territory. Dramatic, yes, but often quite run-of-the-mill. What we loved about Dan’s approach is that he focused on the people, not just the peril. That shift gives the film real depth. It’s captured our little club and turned it into a piece of Cornish history we’ll always be proud of.”
What began as a small number of local screenings quickly gathered momentum, with audiences snapping up tickets and venues selling out — leading to larger spaces and new locations being added.
List of event screenings being held in Cornwall during February.
- Saturday, February 7 – Newquay, The Lighthouse Cinema (Q&A) – 6pm
- Sunday, February 8 – St Austell, White River Cinema (Q&A) – 6pm
- Saturday, February 14 - Helston, Flora Cinema (Q&A) - 6pm
- Sunday, February 15 – Penzance, The Ritz (Q&A) – 7.30pm
- Sunday, February 15 – Truro, The Plaza – (Shorts Programme)
- Wednesday, February 25 – Falmouth, The Poly – 7.30pm (Q&A)
- Friday, February 27 – Newlyn, Newlyn Filmhouse – 8pm (Shorts Programme).
Director Dan Simpkins said:“We hoped the film would resonate, but the response has been overwhelming. Seeing screenings sell out and new towns asking to host the film has been incredibly moving — it speaks to how universal this story really is.”
Created with support from Roll Nine Productions and MANUP?, the men’s mental health charity, the film quietly explores masculinity, vulnerability and the power of shared experience - without preaching or platitudes.
Producer at Roll Nine, Kirsty Malcolm, said: “As someone who lost someone dear to me to men’s mental health, I hope that if even one person is inspired to seek out a community — however niche or unconventional — then this film has done its job.”
MANUP? CEO Dan Somers added: “Connection doesn’t always happen in therapy rooms. Sometimes it happens underground, in trust, humour and shared risk. This film makes those moments visible.”
