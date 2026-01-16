Reflecting on the film, Carbis Bay crew member Pat Moret said: “Every man and their dog has made an adventure film — many falling into the same adrenaline-fuelled territory. Dramatic, yes, but often quite run-of-the-mill. What we loved about Dan’s approach is that he focused on the people, not just the peril. That shift gives the film real depth. It’s captured our little club and turned it into a piece of Cornish history we’ll always be proud of.”