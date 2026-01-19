A MAN who killed a great-grandmother while driving dangerously and under the influence has been given a long prison sentence.
Jamie Hawken, 30, from St Dennis, near St Austell, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, has been sentenced to 10 years and eight months, of which he must serve two-thirds, and has been banned from driving for 10 years.
A court heard that on the evening of Friday, October 13, 2023, Hawken was at the wheel of a Vauxhall van on the B3274 heading towards Ruddlemoor, near St Austell, when he encroached onto the opposing side of the road and into the path of 56-year-old Tracy Godfrey who was on a Honda motorcycle.
After a collision, Hawken did not stop or call 999 but instead drove his damaged vehicle for more than a mile to Trethowel before dumping it and walking to St Austell. Emergency services attended the crash scene where Mrs Godfrey was pronounced dead.
Police found the van and then, at 4.20am the next day, arrested Hawken, who had alcohol and drugs in his system. His phone showed that he had been sending messages and making calls just before the crash.
The phone also showed that Hawken had had an earlier disagreement with his girlfriend and had then been drinking. Messages stated that he was drunk with friends who were telling him not to drink and drive. At around 9.30pm, a message was sent by Hawken saying that he could still drive despite being drunk.
Detective Constable Rachel Ellis said: “This collision highlights the tragic consequences of driving whilst impaired through drink and drugs and whilst distracted by mobile phone use.
“Hawken made a deliberate decision to drive in a way that presents an obvious risk. The intoxicated state in which he chose to drive along with allowing the interactions with his phone to become his primary focus caused him to cross the carriageway.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Tracy’s family; they have conducted themselves with commendable dignity and patience throughout this difficult process.
“From speaking with them and learning about Tracy, it was clear that she was an exceptional lady and loved by many; the thoughts of the investigation team remain with Tracy’s family, loved ones and friends.”
In a statement, the family of Mrs Godfrey said: “We feel an overwhelming sorrow for our grandad and for our whole family as we try to navigate a loss that has changed us forever.
“Our hearts go out to the defendant’s family, who are also affected by the consequences of his actions. We hold a deep compassion for the witness who stayed with nan and did everything they could; they carry a burden no-one should have to bear.
“It is especially painful to know that our nan only saw her great-grandson once before she was taken from us and that she will never meet her great-granddaughter.
“We miss her every single day, and it hurts beyond words that her life was taken far too soon in so devastating a manner.”
