THE start of a “new” year usually inspires us to try a new activity in the months ahead.
We have certainly been met with several challenging tasks but in good Women’s Institute (WI) tradition we cope with circumstances thrust upon us like power cuts, water shortages, roads blocked and so on. Always being optimistic we forge ahead looking to a very busy and entertaining spring with the WI. For instance have you ever attended a speakers auditions day?
It’s fascinating. Many potential speakers apply to be selected to be named on the prestigious and popular speakers list, when they are invited to attend the auditions and give a short resume of their talk and subject. Date Friday, February 27, 10am to 3.30pm at County House. Cost £5.
From their early formation all those decades ago interest in international affairs has always had a strong appeal to WI members. This interest still continues today as we celebrate International Women’s Day with a ‘Literary Lunch’ with best-selling author, Veronica Henry at Bowood Park Lanteglos, who will talk on her experiences as a writer. We always enjoy the opportunity to hear a renowned speaker on a visit to Cornwall. The date is March 9. The cost £36.
“Flower Arranging for Dummies” March 13, County House 10am to 12.30pm. Cost £25. Now there’s a heading to grab your attention. Don’t let Friday the 13th put you off. This is just the kind of activity that we all need after battling a challenging winter. Described as an inspiring and relaxed morning and being provided with all the items required, flowers, foliage, tools and materials, including the “new” FibreFloral brick plus a stylish cube vase to take our masterpiece home.
March heralds the spring packed with a raft of different activities which includes “Antiques Show and Tell” at County House on March 20 from 10am to 12.30pm, with a very well known auctioneer David Lay whose unique style and expertise in antiques has made him a very popular speaker. An entertaining event is guaranteed. You are invited to bring your antique items which David will go through and share his expert knowledge with all of us.
We now come to a much esteemed trophy to play for, The Quiz, at Ladock Community Hall 2pm to 4pm, Friday, March 20. The Western News Rose bowl donated by the newspaper has been competed for since the early eighties when it was given to the then Sport and Leisure sub-committee who had arranged that the Cup be played for alternating Sport and Leisure Activities. The Editor of the Western Morning News, Mr J T Carter came to present the cup to White Cross and District WI for Whist and everyone was given a pack of cards! The following year the cup was awarded to Mrs Ellis of Madron WI for golf and was presented with the cup by a familiar face, Colin Gregory.
For further detail of these events contact 01872 272843.
