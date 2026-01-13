We now come to a much esteemed trophy to play for, The Quiz, at Ladock Community Hall 2pm to 4pm, Friday, March 20. The Western News Rose bowl donated by the newspaper has been competed for since the early eighties when it was given to the then Sport and Leisure sub-committee who had arranged that the Cup be played for alternating Sport and Leisure Activities. The Editor of the Western Morning News, Mr J T Carter came to present the cup to White Cross and District WI for Whist and everyone was given a pack of cards! The following year the cup was awarded to Mrs Ellis of Madron WI for golf and was presented with the cup by a familiar face, Colin Gregory.