EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Mineral concerns lead to refusal for traveller pitches
A part retrospective and part proposed development seeking to change the use of land in Callington has been refused by Cornwall Council amid concerns over the future use of the land for the extraction of minerals.
Mr P Cash applied to the local planning authority seeking permission to change the use of land at Larks Fell on Redmoor Road, Callington to facilitate the siting of six gypsy and traveller pitches with each comprising a day room plus space for a motorhome and a touring caravan which would be used for residential use.
The application also sought permission for the associated areas of hardstanding, parking and landscaping.
In the application, the planning agent for the applicant told Cornwall Council: “The proposal would involve the construction of six pitches; each for a single family. Generally, each family has one or more touring caravans, depending on the family size and the bedrooms will be in the caravan.
“The site plan shows the proposed layout which is in a linear arrangement south to north in the eastern part of the site only. This forms a discrete layout which is well screened by the vegetation along the eastern site of the site, giving privacy to the residents of the site and a high level of amenity.
“The day rooms are positioned at the rear of each pitch to be space effective and maximise space for caravans and vehicles. The day rooms are all in the same part of each pitch to promote good contact between members of the community. There are individual amenity areas for each pitch as well as a more extensive communal amenity area to the west of the site.
“These are shown as grassed areas – to increase the permeable area for water run off and offering opportunities for planting to aid biodiversity. Surface water drainage to a soakaway has also been provided, together with foul drainage to a treatment plant.
“The day room has been designed to accommodate separate kitchen and bathroom facilities for each family plus an area of amenity space for day to day living.”
In an unusual intervention, the Cornish Chamber of Mines and Minerals said it objected to the planning application and called for enforcement if ‘unauthorised use’ was not stopped voluntarily.
It said in a consultation response: “The Cornish Chamber of Mines and Minerals is a non-profit industry body established in 1917 to advance, promote and protect strategic mineral interests in the county.
“The unauthorised development is entirely with the M18 Safeguarded area (Redmoor and Holmbush Mines) within the adopted Cornwall Mineral Safeguarding DPD ('MSDPD').”
Citing a list of concerns that it had over the development risking the ‘sterilisation’ of minerals at the location, it said it was of the view the unauthorised development was consistent with this risk.
It concluded: “CCMM therefore consider that planning permission should be refused and if the unauthorised use is not ceased voluntarily, enforcement should be taken to ensure the safeguarding of minerals.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The part retrospective, part proposed, development, by introducing permanent residential gypsy and traveller pitches within the Redmoor and Holmbush Minerals Safeguarding Area, would result in the potential for a sterilisation or impediment of a proven and economically significant mineral resource, thereby constraining ongoing exploration and prejudicing future extraction of potential tin, tungsten and copper reserves.
“No substantive evidence has been provided to demonstrate that the mineral resource is not of current or future economic value, that it could be satisfactorily extracted prior to development, or that residential occupation would not conflict with or be adversely affected by mineral operations. As minerals are finite and can only be worked where they occur, the introduction of sensitive receptors in this location would directly undermine the strategic objective of safeguarding nationally important mineral assets.
“The proposal, by reason of the unsympathetic form and design of the development, creates a jarring impact with the pleasant and characteristic countryside setting. The proposal would fail to maintain the character and distinctive landscape qualities of this landscape designation.”
Chinese takeaway could become flats
PROPOSALS could see a recently-closed takeaway in Bodmin become residential dwellings if planning approval is given by Cornwall Council.
Mr D Nottle has applied to the planning authority seeking permission to change the use of the property formerly known as Oriental Chinese Takeaway at 30 Higher Bore Street, Bodmin to residential units.
The applicant stated: “The applicant proposes to change the use of an existing takeaway to allow for the use of the overall unit for 3 dwellings. The change of use, which will include operational development and a small first floor extension, will result in a high-quality development which will enhance and work with the existing building and Conservation Area.
“The proposal will lead to the loss of an existing business but this is justified by reason of the business being incompatible with the majority of surrounding uses. The proposal has been architecturally designed to blend into and respect the harmony and character of the setting, along with contributing towards addressing the demand for additional housing in Cornwall.”
The external appearance of the building would see the front takeaway frontage removed with it being restored to an appearance to it historically was prior to its use as a shop.
The proposals can be viewed on the Cornwall Council portal under reference PA25/09248.
