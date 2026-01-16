Councillors were told that the pressures which have increased the precept include inflation, council pay awards of 3.2 per cent in 2025 and possibly four per cent this year, employer pension contribution rates increasing from 19.6 per cent to 19.7 per cent in April, increased office and depot costs, the proposed freehold transfer of the library and the House youth centre from Cornwall Council to the town council, and the proposed creation of a youth council for St Austell.