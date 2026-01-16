THE ‘town tax’ in St Austell is set to increase by 8.47 per cent, well above the rate of inflation.
St Austell Town Council has voted for the rise which would see its precept for a Band D property increase by £16.70 a year from £197.20 to £213.90. The precept forms part of the overall Council Tax paid by residents.
Councillors were told that the pressures which have increased the precept include inflation, council pay awards of 3.2 per cent in 2025 and possibly four per cent this year, employer pension contribution rates increasing from 19.6 per cent to 19.7 per cent in April, increased office and depot costs, the proposed freehold transfer of the library and the House youth centre from Cornwall Council to the town council, and the proposed creation of a youth council for St Austell.
The town council, which employs 21 staff and has an annual turnover of more than £1.7-million, is also facing additional staffing costs for maternity cover and project work, and will be spending out on parks and play equipment.
Councillors were mindful of the need to ensure the sustainability of the council’s management and administration team, in light of the workload anticipated in connection with the new Local Plan, the youth council and the Cornwall Council property rationalisation programme, and uncertainty about income streams and inflation.
The council will need to have funds to secure new accommodation, once it moves from Pondhu House, and to continue tackling anti-social behaviour, which is seen as a priority by councillors.
The precept for the 2026-27 financial year will bring in £1,420,600. The council owns 17 parks and open spaces; leases and manages two car parks, the House youth centre, the library and the Stable Block; and maintains certain areas for Cornwall Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.