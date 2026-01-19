POLICE have launched an appeal to residents across North Cornwall after reports of thefts from homes of ‘small business owners’.
It is believed that an organised crime gang is behind the thefts, which have seen gold, concealed cash and jewellery targeted at properties in Bude, Bodmin and Launceston.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports of residential burglaries over the last few days in Bodmin, Launceston and Bude.
“Detectives believe that thieves have specifically targeted homes of small business owners while they have been at work and believe that an organised crime group is behind the thefts.”
Detective Constable Harry Mills added: “We believe that the gang have specifically targeted addresses taking jewellery and cash.
“Thieves have gained entry by forcing their way through the rear of properties and thorough searches have been conducted to locate gold, concealed cash, and jewellery. Safes have also been targeted and removed from properties.
“We have been conducting proactive patrols in the areas affected as well as across the county and are urging residents to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and review home security arrangements.
“If anyone has any information that may assist, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting number 50260013214.”
