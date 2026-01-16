In their latest update, officers from Bodmin neighbourhood policing team said that the lead came from their dedicated Bodmin street marshals.
Darren Tomkiss was previously sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and subjected to a three year order banning him from parts of Bodmin for repeat offences in August 2025.
He was described at the time of the sentence, which had been for thefts of alcohol from a shop as having an ‘extensive record of persistent criminal behaviour across a lengthy amount of time in the town’, and had previously been issued with banning orders in a bid to try and prevent further issues upon his release from prison.
However, with Mr Tomkiss being arrested once again, a quantity of Class A drugs were located on him upon being put into custody.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This week saw some Proactive policing from Bodmin Neighbourhood Team.
“We have obtained two partial closures on addresses in Bodmin. This was done to safeguard the tenants from cuckooing and give us time to work with housing.
“The neighbourhood team also located a male wanted on warrant for exposure. He decided he didn’t want to open the door to officers however, after removing the front door, officers found him hiding in his bedroom.
“On January 15, we received reports of Darren Tomkiss breaching his criminal behaviour order in Bodmin town centre. He was located by the street marshals who evidenced the breach using their body worn video cameras and this evidence was crucial in proving his identity.
“The team then located and arrested him on Cross Lane in Bodmin. While in custody a quantity of Class A was also located in his possession. Tomkiss appeared at Bodmin Magistrates Court this morning and was found guilty of both offences.”
