AVERAGE speed cameras installed on the A38 between Dobwalls and Bodmin have been credited with a significant and sustained reduction in fatal and serious road traffic collisions, according to long-term safety data released by road safety partners.
Figures comparing the five years before and after the installation of the cameras in 2020 show a 45 per cent decrease in collisions resulting in death or serious injury on the stretch of road.
Between 2015 and 2019, there were 22 fatal or serious collisions recorded. In the five years following installation, from June 2020 to May 2025, that number fell to 12.
The scheme was delivered by National Highways, which manages the strategic road network, working with the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership. Partners include Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council.
Vision Zero South West aims to halve the number of people killed or seriously injured on roads across the region by 2030. The partnership says the A38 data demonstrates how targeted enforcement can contribute to that goal, particularly on routes with a history of serious collisions.
Adrian Leisk, head of road safety at Devon and Cornwall Police and chair of the partnership’s enforcement group, said the results showed the long-term impact of average speed enforcement.
“We understand speed cameras may not be popular with everyone, but this data is proof that they save lives,” he said. “These figures demonstrate a dramatic and sustained drop in collisions on what was once a very challenging section of road, subject to much campaigning from concerned residents.
“But it’s not just this site where we have seen sustained change. Our average speed schemes throughout Devon and Cornwall see over 99 per cent compliance across the board, showing the vast majority of road users are driving or riding in a safe and respectful way.”
Despite the scheme’s success, Mr Leisk said there was more work to be done. He added: “We mustn’t forget that the figures quoted here are not just numbers. These are people’s lives turned upside down by unimaginable tragedy and trauma.
“Our officers and emergency service partners see first-hand the devastation that is caused by road traffic collisions and that is why we are so passionate about this cause.”
The A38 between Dobwalls and Bodmin carries an average of more than 23,000 vehicles a day and has long been the subject of concern from residents and road safety campaigners. National Highways says it uses collision data, risk assessments and analysis of driver behaviour to identify where interventions are needed.
Jack Mason, National Highways’ South West road safety manager, said the reduction in serious incidents demonstrated the effectiveness of the scheme.
He said: “We’re always exploring ways to make our roads safer and we’re pleased to see a reduction in the number of incidents along the A38 between the Turfdown and Twelvewoods roundabouts.”
He added the organisation would continue to monitor the route’s safety performance and introduce further measures where evidence supports them. A second average speed camera scheme has also been introduced on the A38 between the Carkeel and Trerulefoot roundabouts.
