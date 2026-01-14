Owned and cared for by the Fortescue family for more than 300 years, Boconnoc Estate – which attracts 3,000 staying guests annually, and 20,000 visitors to events on the estate like the Boconnoc Steam Rally, Open Gardens, Deer Safaris and the Paradhis Festival – has become a flagship example of how heritage estates can evolve while remaining rooted in landscape, community and responsible land management.