THE Boconnoc Estate has capped an outstanding year by sweeping up top honours at two of Cornwall’s most prestigious awards ceremonies.
The awards cement its reputation as one of the county’s leading destinations for sustainable hospitality.
The historic estate in Lostwithiel was among the standout winners at the Cornwall Tourism Awards, held at Truro Cathedral in November, before being crowned ‘Most Sustainable Medium-Sized Business’ at the Cornwall Sustainability Awards.
The accolades recognise not only Boconnoc’s commercial success, but a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship stretching back generations.
Owned and cared for by the Fortescue family for more than 300 years, Boconnoc Estate – which attracts 3,000 staying guests annually, and 20,000 visitors to events on the estate like the Boconnoc Steam Rally, Open Gardens, Deer Safaris and the Paradhis Festival – has become a flagship example of how heritage estates can evolve while remaining rooted in landscape, community and responsible land management.
The sustainability award held particular significance for the family, reflecting work begun by the late Anthony Fortescue, whose vision for ecological improvement and balance between people and place continues to shape the estate today.
At the Cornwall Tourism Awards, Boconnoc collected a Gold Award for ‘Best Wedding Venue’, Silver for ‘Self-Catering Accommodation’, the Unsung Hero Award for hospitality manager Louise Pearce, and a major sustainability title recognising long-term environmental leadership.
Judges praised the estate’s deeply embedded sustainability credentials, which span habitat restoration, renewable energy generation, innovative water management systems, local sourcing and nature-positive farming practices. Crucially, these initiatives operate alongside a premium guest experience, challenging the idea that luxury hospitality and sustainability cannot coexist.
The Gold Award for Best Wedding Venue recognised Boconnoc’s distinctive model, which offers couples exclusive use of the estate and a highly personalised planning process supported by an experienced in-house team and trusted local suppliers. The judges highlighted exceptional service, attention to detail and a culture of genuine care fostered by estate director Elizabeth Fortescue.
People were a recurring theme in Boconnoc’s success, exemplified by hospitality manager Louise, who was secretly nominated by colleagues for the Unsung Hero Award.
She was recognised for her tireless work delivering large-scale weddings and events, as well as her compassionate support for families during milestone moments. Beyond events, she also runs the Boconnoc Community Hub, a winter initiative offering activities and hospitality for local residents.
“When they called out my name, the world just stopped,” Louise said after the ceremony. “I was totally blown away. How lucky I am to do a job that I love and be rewarded for doing so.”
Catering partner Fego Food added: “Louise, the absolute hero. Always going above and beyond for every supplier and guest – what a fitting award!”
Boconnoc also secured Silver for Self-Catering Accommodation, reflecting the growing appeal of its five estate properties, which sleep between four and 19 guests and offer visitors a rare private-estate experience when not in use for weddings.
Looking ahead, sustainability remains central to Boconnoc’s future plans. A recent collaboration with Plymouth University to map the estate’s carbon footprint will guide further low-impact initiatives.
