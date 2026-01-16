A CORNISH town is gearing up for a burst of pantomime magic as the Torpoint Players put the finishing touches to their latest production, Sleeping Beauty.
The popular local group will bring the classic fairy tale to the stage at the Torpoint Council Chambers in February, with opening night set for Thursday, February 5, at 7pm.
With just weeks to go, cast and crew are in full rehearsal mode, sharpening songs, choreography and comic timing ahead of what promises to be a lively, family-friendly run.
The show will also be performed on Friday, February 6, at 7pm, and on Saturday, February 7, at 1pm and 5.30pm. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children, with early booking advised to avoid disappointment.
