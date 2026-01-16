A CORNISH town is gearing up for a burst of pantomime magic as the Torpoint Players put the finishing touches to their latest production, Sleeping Beauty.

The popular local group will bring the classic fairy tale to the stage at the Torpoint Council Chambers in February, with opening night set for Thursday, February 5, at 7pm.

Excitement is building as the final rehearsals are being carried out by the Torpoint Players
Excitement is building as the final rehearsals are being carried out by the Torpoint Players (Andy Campfield)

With just weeks to go, cast and crew are in full rehearsal mode, sharpening songs, choreography and comic timing ahead of what promises to be a lively, family-friendly run.

The show will also be performed on Friday, February 6, at 7pm, and on Saturday, February 7, at 1pm and 5.30pm. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children, with early booking advised to avoid disappointment.

Cast members from Torpoint Players have been putting the finishing touches to this year's production Sleeping Beauty
Cast members from Torpoint Players have been putting the finishing touches to this year's production Sleeping Beauty (Andy Campfield)
Sleeping Beauty will be performed at the Council Chambers in Torpoint from February 5-7
Sleeping Beauty will be performed at the Council Chambers in Torpoint from February 5-7 (Andy Campfield)
Cast members are all smiles ahead of their upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty in Torpoint
Cast members are all smiles ahead of their upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty in Torpoint (Andy Campfield)