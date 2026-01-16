Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, said: “I have said since I was first elected that the opportunities of critical minerals to transform deprived communities in Cornwall is one of our most powerful motivations. In Cornwall we find ourselves in the glare of worldwide economic headlights, sitting on a massive deposit of critical minerals that are the envy of the western world. But in taking advantage of these unique geo-resources, we must ensure that local Cornish jobs and local Cornish communities are the first beneficiaries, as well as UK plc.”