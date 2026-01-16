MEMBERS of the audience are being promised they will have a ball at the latest production being staged by the St Stephen Pantomime Company.
The group has indulged in a little wordplay… because it is performing Cinderella which, of course, features a ball.
The pantomime, the 79th from the company, will run at St Stephen Community Centre at the end of January.
There are matinees at 2pm on Sunday, January 25, and Saturday, January 31, with evening performances at 7.15pm, from Tuesday, January 27, to Saturday, January 31.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Come along to one of the best village pantomimes in Cornwall – you’re bound to have a ball! And please do support all our friends from other local town and village pantomimes too.”
