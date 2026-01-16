AN organisation supporting families with children in Cornwall where a parent or care-giver is facing a terminal illness is planning a special event in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.
Gunners Kids CIC, a non-profit community interest company which is based in the county, will be holding a free Valentine’s and finance workshop.
Tamsin Chapman-Gunner, the co-founder and director of Gunners Kids CIC, said: “This will be a supportive event designed especially for families navigating incredibly challenging circumstances.
“The unique workshop offers families the opportunity to come together in a warm, understanding environment. The event will combine practical advice regarding mortgages, insurance, wills and power of attorney, and creative Valentine’s gift making.
“Families are invited to attend for one activity or both, because love doesn’t stop when life gets complicated.
“The event will take place on Sunday, February 8, from 11am to 1pm at the Alexander Hall next to the Co-op in St Blazey.
“The workshop is open to families affected by the terminal illness of a parent or care-giver, welcoming children, parents, carers and support networks. Sessions are delivered in a compassionate, confidential setting by professionals who understand the complexities of anticipatory grief and family wellbeing.
“Booking is required for this event – visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/valentines-and-finance-workshop-tickets-1980308760812. For further information, contact [email protected] or visit www.gunnerskids.org.
“Our community interest company supports families with children when a parent or care-giver is living with a terminal illness. We provide workshops, activities, practical resources and peer support in a safe and welcoming environment – such as drop-in support sessions and tailored support boxes for children – helping families navigate an incredibly difficult journey with compassion and care.
“Gunners Kids CIC continues to deliver these services across Cornwall. All services are designed to help families cope with anticipatory grief, strengthen family bonds and make the most of their time together.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.