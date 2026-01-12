One councillor was going to request an appropriate location be identified by the police between Berrio Bridge and Middlewood for Community Speed Watch to be able to monitor speeding on this stretch of road. It was further agreed that the clerk would respond to the Cornwall Bus survey to confirm that overall the area was well covered by bus services however there had been a complaint that the 78 no longer stopped at Liskeard train station, thus did not provide a link for people to get further afield by train due to the walking distance from Liskeard town centre where it was currently stopping.