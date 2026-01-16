THE organisers of a beer festival staged in Cornwall have announced that the event has raised £18,000 for good causes.
The Celtic Beer Festival is held at St Austell Brewery each year, attracting a large attendance.
The latest festival, which took place in November, saw the brewery’s historic Victorian cellars turned into a vibrant venue, with five bars serving more than 100 beers from over 50 UK breweries which donated the drink.
Live music filled the space during the day, which was preceded by a new Friday night event, a preview kicking off with beer tasting hosted by the Craft Beer Channel’s Jonny Garrett.
St Austell Brewery brewing director Georgina Young said: “The 24th Celtic Beer Festival was a true celebration of beer and community spirit, complete with a brilliant line-up of entertainment and music.
“It’s a chance for our brewers to showcase their creativity and, most importantly, every pint poured helped us raise a huge amount of money, which will make a meaningful difference for charities, individuals and organisations here in the South West.”
Funds raised will used by the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust which, since its launch in 2003, has donated more than £1-million to charities and individuals in need across the region.
In 2025, the trust supported projects ranging from youth mental health services and air ambulance operations, to providing care equipment for families and adaptive surf gear for charities.
The Celtic Beer Festival remains St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust’s flagship fundraising event.
Other initiatives, including pub quizzes, sponsored walks and an annual charity gala, meant the total raised for the trust last year was £47,000.
The trust accepts applications for grants year-round from people, charities and organisations in the South West region. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit: https://staustellbrewery.co.uk/charitable-trust/
