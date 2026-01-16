POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a robbery that took place in Saltash yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 15).
Officers were called shortly before 4pm following the incident in the Plougastel Drive area of the town.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “It was reported the female victim left the leisure centre and was walking towards the junction at the end of Plougastel Drive when she was approached by a male suspect who assaulted her and took her bag.
“A man in his 30s, from Saltash, was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident, or has relevant footage, is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50260012036.”
