THE Torpoint Police Neighbourhood Team, working alongside the Devon and Cornwall Police Legal Services Team, Cornwall Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team and Cornwall Housing, has secured closure orders for two properties in Harvey Street, Torpoint.
Following applications to Cornwall Magistrates Court, the orders were granted due to significant and persistent crime and disorder linked to the premises, after concerns raised by the local community.
One property has been partially closed, allowing access only to tenants and statutory bodies, while the second has been fully closed, with entry permitted solely to Cornwall Housing.
Police stressed closure orders are a last resort, taken only after lengthy investigations, warnings and partnership work.
Anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour is urged to report it via 101 or the Devon and Cornwall Police website.
