A B-road in East Cornwall has been reopened following a three-vehicle collision that took place near Looe earlier this morning (Tuesday, January 13).
Police were called at 10am after a report of a incident involving an HGV, a van and a car on the B3359 at Pelynt.
Ambulance crew attended the scene where all those involved in the crash where checked over. It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10am today, 13 January, following a three vehicle collision on the B3359 at Pelynt, Looe.
“The incident involved an HGV, a van and a car. Ambulance also attended. All those involved were checked over.”
“The road was blocked and reopened at 2.40pm.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.