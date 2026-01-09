A 26-year-old man has been charged with multiple shoplifting offences following an arrest in Liskeard.
Police said officers from A Section were carrying out enquiries when they located a man wanted in connection with several reports of shoplifting in the town. He was arrested at the scene and officers then worked alongside colleagues from E Section and the Liskeard Neighbourhood Team to prepare a case file for court.
The man, who is from the Liskeard area, appeared in court where he was charged with nine separate shoplifting offences. He was remanded in custody and will next appear for sentencing on January 21.
Police thanked those involved for gathering evidence and praised local businesses for reporting offences and providing CCTV footage and witness statements, saying joint working plays a vital role in tackling crime in the community.
