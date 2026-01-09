DEVON and Cornwall Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 26-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Liskeard area.
Trystan Harris, who also goes by the name ‘Shinya’, was last seen at around 6am on Thursday (January 8).
He may use public transport, but he is also known to walk long distances – possibly as far as South Devon. He may also travel to areas including Downderry, Seaton, Torpoint and Saltash.
Trystan is described as around 6ft tall and of slim, with long mousy brown hair and was wearing a red puffer jacket and navy-blue trousers.
If anyone has seen Trystan or know of their whereabouts call the police on 999 quoting log number 145 on 08/01/2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.