The event will take place at the Clifford’s Tea Room, St Cleer on Saturday, January 17 from 10-11.30am.
This informal session offers a great opportunity for residents to chat with their local officer, raise any concerns, and learn more about the ongoing work to tackle issues that matter most within the community.
Whether it’s local crime prevention, road safety, anti-social behaviour, or neighbourhood wellbeing, PCSO Edser will be on hand to listen and provide advice and updates.
Everyone is welcome – no appointment needed – and a warm cup of coffee and good conversation await.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.