SALTASH Cricket Club has scored a major win for its youth section, raising in the region of £1,500 after collecting over 200 Christmas trees from the local community.
The initiative took place on Sunday, with club members volunteering their time to pick up discarded trees from homes across Saltash, Plymouth and the surrounding areas.
The funds raised will go directly toward supporting coaching, equipment and development programs for the club’s younger players.
Chairman Shayn Rencher expressed his delight at the community’s response. “We’re absolutely thrilled with how many people got behind this,” he said. “It’s fantastic to see the local community come together to support our young cricketers. Every tree collected means another player can benefit from quality coaching and opportunities to enjoy the sport.”
The collection drive, now in its second year, has become a key fundraising event for the club.
Shayn added: “For us, it’s more than just raising money, it’s about giving our youth section a chance to grow and thrive. Seeing our volunteers out there on a chilly Sunday, working together for a great cause, was heart-warming.”
Local residents also praised the initiative for providing a convenient way to dispose of their Christmas trees responsibly.
“It’s a win-win,” Shayn said. “Families get their trees collected hassle-free and our young cricketers get vital support. We hope to build on this success next year and continue nurturing cricket in Saltash.”
The funds raised will help ensure that the club’s youth teams can participate in tournaments, purchase new kits and access coaching programs, reinforcing Saltash Cricket Club’s commitment to developing the next generation of talent.
For anyone interested in supporting the club’s youth, men’s or women’s sections, Saltash Cricket Club encourages residents to get in touch via their social media channels.
Club officials also wish to thank local businesses WeDump4You and Tamar Trash for use of vehicles for collection purposes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.