A DRAMATIC wildlife rescue in Liskeard has been highlighted as just one of thousands of incidents handled by the RSPCA during a demanding 2025 for the charity’s frontline teams.
The incident saw a native grass snake rescued after becoming trapped in a cruel glue board. The snake was discovered by a member of the public in Liskeard and reported to the RSPCA.
Animal Rescue Officer Andrew Brenton attended the scene and safely transported the reptile to the RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre, where specialist staff carefully removed the sticky residue before releasing the snake back into the wild.
RSPCA wildlife vet David Couper, who treated the snake following the July rescue, said the incident underlined the dangers of glue traps. He described them as “cruel and indiscriminate”, explaining animals can become stuck by their heads, limbs or bodies and are often unable to free themselves.
In trying to escape, trapped animals may tear out fur or feathers, break bones, or even gnaw through their own limbs. If left unattended, they can die slowly from dehydration, starvation or exhaustion. Glue traps are now illegal for public use and the RSPCA continues to campaign against their sale.
The Liskeard rescue was one of many cases attended by RSPCA officers throughout 2025, as the charity worked around the clock to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in need. For 365 days a year, RSPCA teams responded to incidents involving wildlife, pets and farm animals, often in challenging and distressing circumstances.
New figures reveal the scale of demand placed on its services. More than 634,000 people visited the RSPCA website in 2025 to report concerns about animal welfare. During the Christmas period alone, there were 7,279 visits, with rescuers preparing for an additional surge in reports over the winter.
In response, the RSPCA has launched an urgent fundraising appeal, The Big Give Back to Animals, aimed at raising vital funds to support its frontline officers and animal care teams.
RSPCA superintendent Simon Osborne said the charity’s work relies heavily on public support. He said every day of the year, RSPCA teams rescue hundreds of animals, each with their own story of suffering and recovery.
He added that for more than 200 years, the RSPCA has worked to bring animals to safety and provide expert treatment and compassion, but stressed this work cannot continue without the backing of animal lovers. Supporters are being urged to turn their concern into action by backing The Big Give Back to Animals and helping ensure vulnerable animals receive the care and protection they deserve.
Also in Cornwall, an overweight raccoon – weighing three times his ideal weight at 11.2 kilos – was rescued in Gwennap, after being spotted straying.
RSPCA officer Abi Kemp, assisted by kind members of the public and a vet, safely captured the raccoon who was taken to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre where he received the care he needed before heading off to a permanent home that could meet his needs and the strict legal restrictions on keeping them as pets.
