WITH Christmas and New Year now out of the way, work to remove the Christmas lights to go into storage for another year is set to take place in Bodmin this weekend.
Bodmin Christmas Lights committee have confirmed that there will be a road closure in place on Fore Street in the town during the morning of Sunday, January 4 in order to allow their team of volunteers to take down the display safely.
They have issued a plea to local residents to help ensure this safety by not attempting to drive through the main street during the hours of the closure and avoid walking under or close to the machinery being used.
They have also asked residents and visitors to the adjacent Turf Street to keep access clear so that the post lights can also be removed safely.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Christmas Lights committee said: “Happy New Year from the team at Bodmin Christmas Lights.
“As we begin taking down the Christmas lights, we’d like to remind everyone that Fore Street will be closed on Sunday morning.
“This closure is essential for the safety of our volunteers and the public while machinery is in operation.
“Please do not attempt to drive through the main street and avoid walking under or close to the machinery.
“We also kindly ask residents and visitors to Turf Street to keep access clear so we can safely remove the post lights.
“Thank you very much for your patience, understanding, cooperation and for supporting Bodmin Christmas Lights throughout the festive season.”
