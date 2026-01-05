The team said the funds represent around 10 per cent of their annual running costs and will help keep the volunteer service operational across East Cornwall and beyond.
The group provides inland search and rescue for lost, missing, or injured people and relies entirely on public support.
Those wishing to help can donate via Givey, set up a fundraising event, or shop through easy fundraising, which provides free donations. The team also encourages people to follow their updates online to spread awareness.
In an emergency, they recommend people always dial 999 and ask Devon and Cornwall Police for Mountain Rescue.
